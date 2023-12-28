Reporter's notebook: Rare independent access into Gaza

Media access into Gaza has been very limited since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, with Western media outlets barred unless they embed with Israeli forces and agree to certain conditions.

A couple weeks ago, CNN international chief correspondent Clarissa Ward was able to gain independent access into southern Gaza. She tells Here & Now host Robin Young about her trip to a field hospital in Rafah and what she learned from her brief visit inside the besieged enclave.

