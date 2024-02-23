© 2024 KUAF
SNL fired Shane Gillis for racist comments. Now he's been invited back to host

Published February 23, 2024 at 7:52 AM CST

Stand-up comic Shane Gillis will be hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, five years after the show fired him for his past racist impressions and slurs.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans weighs in on what that reversal means and discusses how “Bachelor” producers failed to answer a question he asked them about racial issues on the reality TV juggernaut.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

