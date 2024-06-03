Benton County Tornado Relief Spotlight: Pet Resources

The KUAF Community Spotlight is featuring members of our community working to rebuild after the devastating Benton County tornadoes. Josh speaks over the phone with Chelsea Caspermeyer, from the Ruff Inn in Gravette, about their pet relief following the storms. Josh is also joined by Susan Anderson, from the ASPCA, with tips to keep your pet safe during a disaster. The Ruff Inn is accepting donations and volunteers on their website. Find a full list of tornado resources on the KUAF website.