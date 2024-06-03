© 2024 KUAF
Affected by May 26 tornadoes? Find relief resources here.
KUAF Community Spotlight

Benton County Tornado Relief Spotlight: Pet Resources

KUAF | By Josh Marvine
Published June 3, 2024 at 9:24 AM CDT

The KUAF Community Spotlight is featuring members of our community working to rebuild after the devastating Benton County tornadoes. Josh speaks over the phone with Chelsea Caspermeyer, from the Ruff Inn in Gravette, about their pet relief following the storms. Josh is also joined by Susan Anderson, from the ASPCA, with tips to keep your pet safe during a disaster. The Ruff Inn is accepting donations and volunteers on their website. Find a full list of tornado resources on the KUAF website.
KUAF Community Spotlight Ozarks at LargePets
Josh Marvine
Josh Marvine is a multimedia producer for KUAF. He has reported for Ozarks at Large, produced audio and video content for the Listening Lab, and served as host of the KUAF Community Spotlight.
