In this episode, Dustin and Lowell interview Joi McGowan and Monique

Jones. Joi is the co-founder of Resilient Black Women and the co-host of the Resilient Black Women podcast. Monique is the director of the Squire Jehagen Center. Learn more about The R Word podcast, The R Word events, and The Zacchaeus Foundation at https://www.thezacchaeusfoundation.org/.