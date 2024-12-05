Comparing the current protests in Georgia with Ukraine's 2014 revolution

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Police in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia raided the offices of an opposition party and arrested the party leader. That's the government's response to protests. Analyst Natia Seskuria has been watching those protests.

NATIA SESKURIA: We have seen around 200,000 people going out into the streets, and they do believe that they're defending Georgia's European future.

INSKEEP: Seskuria is a native of Georgia and still a frequent visitor. She's at the Royal United Services Institute, which is a defense and security think tank in London. In surveys, Georgians overwhelmingly support a bid to join the European Union, which explains why so many objected to an announcement.

SESKURIA: The prime minister said that the membership talks would be suspended until 2028. He also said that despite this, Georgia would still pursue membership and would ultimately become a member of the EU by 2030. The problem is that many believe that this is a false promise and this is the government's attempt to just formally close the door and deprive Georgia from the opportunity of further integration.

INSKEEP: What is the aspiration that people have to be part of Europe? What do you think it means to the person on the street?

SESKURIA: I think Europe for an ordinary Georgian citizen means the path to become more democratic, to become part of the club of nations, let's put it that way, that share the same democratic values. And one of the key reasons why Georgians are so pro-EU, as well as pro-NATO, I should say, is the fact that Georgia has a very heavy history of conflict with Russia. Georgia is constantly vulnerable towards the Russian threats. It fought the five-day war in 2008, but beyond that, Russia has been always trying to influence Georgia's foreign policy and domestic politics in a very bad way through disinformation, cyberattacks, economic pressure, as well as the heavy violation of human rights and, of course, occupation of 20% of Georgia's territories.

INSKEEP: The more you're talking, the more I'm thinking about Ukraine, another former Soviet Republic, where you had people over the last few decades say, we want to be closer and closer to Europe. We want to be more independent. We want to be more democratic. And Russia, the former ruler, which is right there on the border, doesn't like that at all.

SESKURIA: Yes, absolutely. I think in that sense, Georgia and Ukraine do share the same aspirations. There is no this so-called neutrality option because Russia obviously remains a very significant actor in the region that is directly interested to make sure that these two countries remain within its so-called sphere of influence.

INSKEEP: Let me figure out where this might be going. In Ukraine, as you know very well, people rose up about a decade ago against a pro-Russian government and forced it out of office. A revolution on the streets led to that change in government, which has lasted until now, although Russia has never accepted it and has gone to war against Ukraine for years in various ways. Do you think the people who are on the streets in Georgia right now want a change in government in that same way?

SESKURIA: Not necessarily. I think there is no appetite within the Georgian people to have a change through revolutionary means. What Georgians want right now is to be able to exercise democratic power. One of the key demands is that the government needs to allow the impartial independent body to investigate the cases of violations during the recently held elections in October 26, And then, if those violations are being proven, then to have a rerun of the elections.

INSKEEP: Do you think it's even possible for this small republic that is on the border with Russia to escape the influence of Russia?

SESKURIA: I think the answer is quite complex because Russia will always be interested to have influence in Georgia and in the wider region. But I do think that Georgia, because of the fact that it is a small country with not many resources, the only way for Georgia to ensure that it becomes more secure and democratic country is to build closer links to the EU, to NATO and to work with its partners such as the U.S. in order to fight against Russian soft power, as well as the hard power.

Natia Seskuria, an associate fellow with the Royal United Services Institute in London. Thanks for your time.

