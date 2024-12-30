Shockwaves reverberate after Syrian official says he wants cordial ties with Israel

Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
The Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program will enter its 10th year in 2025. The program, part of the Walton Family Foundation, supports architecture and landscape projects in the region. This week, the program announced two new grantees for work connected to the Razorback Greenway and the Bentonville Public School District.