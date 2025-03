Ginny Myers Sain's latest supernatural fiction is set in the Ozarks. Her new book, "When the Bones Sing," centers around a young woman who can hear the bones of the deceased. Myers now lives in Florida but grew up in Oklahoma. She graduated from and worked at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, and she spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams last week.

Listen • 12:41