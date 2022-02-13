Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
kuaf
KUAF surpassed the $150,000 goal for the fall fundraiser.
KUAF is asking listeners for their opinions through a new survey and an update app. Leigh Wood, KUAF's general manager, gives us details.
Antoinette Grajeda is bidding us farewell today after more than 12 years at KUAF. Before she leaves, she reflects on her time at the station and tells us…
KUAF's fiscal year ends tomorrow...and General Manager Leigh Wood says we're close to reaching many of the goals we set for June.
KUAF General Manager Leigh Wood and Ozarks at Large Host Kyle Kellams discuss the state of the station in what has been a most unusual, challenging,…
It's not unusual for KUAF to have a station-focused fundraiser in September. It is unusual, though, for the Giving Tree to be up in the lobby. General…
After 35 years at the helm of this NPR station, our current manager Rick Stockdell will pass off the baton to Leigh Wood, who will take on the role…
We've recently heard from some listeners who are having problems accessing our internet audio streams. This is because of a change to the way we send our…
The next couple of weeks mean some programming changes at KUAF. Plus we have a few suggestions for what you can do in the next few days.
Next month, Latino USA joins the KUAF lineup. We talked with the show's anchor and executive producer Maria Hinojosa about the program.