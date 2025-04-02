Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Marc Silver, who edits NPR's global health blog, has been a reporter and editor for the Baltimore Jewish Times, U.S. News & World Report and National Geographic. He is the author of Breast Cancer Husband: How to Help Your Wife (and Yourself) During Diagnosis, Treatment and Beyond and co-author, with his daughter, Maya Silver, of My Parent Has Cancer and It Really Sucks: Real-Life Advice From Real-Life Teens. The NPR story he co-wrote with Rebecca Davis and Viola Kosome -- 'No Sex For Fish' — won a Sigma Delta Chi award for online reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists.
On April 5-6, a nonprofit called Remote Area Medical will be hosting a free healthcare clinic in Fort Smith. The event will provide free quality healthcare services, like dental, vision and medical services while partnering with students from the Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
SongRider is returning to northwest Arkansas beginning this weekend. The idea: Place a pair of songwriters inside a cycling group for one of their rides. The result: New songs created during the rides that will be part of this year’s FreshGrass Festival at The Momentary in May.
The Gathering of the Groups annual meeting is Saturday afternoon at 2:00 at the Fayetteville Public Library. Every year, book clubs across the region and interested members of the public are invited to hear from an author about their latest book. This year, native-Arkansan Eli Cranor will sit down with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss his novel, “Broiler.”