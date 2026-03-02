Northwest Arkansas voters head to the polls early

The final day of early voting is underway across Northwest Arkansas ahead of tomorrow's March 3 election. Ozarks at Large's Casey Mann visited early voting sites last week to hear from voters about what brought them out to the polls, and to speak with the election officials who keep everything running smoothly.

At the Washington County Courthouse in Fayetteville, votes for the 2026 primary election have been slowly rolling in for about two weeks. Voters have stopped by on lunch breaks and dropped in after work to make their voices heard, each with different motivations for getting it done.

Early on a sunny Wednesday afternoon, Mike Malone made his way up the steps of the courthouse before heading through the glass doors and going upstairs to cast his ballot. He says his choice to vote early comes down to convenience.

"It's so convenient, and it just gives you the confidence that your vote's in and you don't have to worry about logistics on Election Day."

Mike and his wife, Allison, are going out of town for a couple of days, but they wanted to be sure to get their votes in.

"We may be back on Election Day, but we wanted to be certain, so we came out to vote early."

Steve Foster says he votes in every election he can and chooses whether to vote early based on his work schedule. Foster is also a veteran, and he views voting as his duty.

"I'm a veteran, and I served this country for the right to vote. It wouldn't be nice on my part to have served this country and not vote."

It's a perspective that shapes how he views civic participation.

"It's an American way to go. Separates us from the Soviet Union."

For some voters, like Eric Parkinson, voting early brings a sense of security.

"I've been voting early recently, and it's because I feel like our voting rights are at peril right now, and I feel like I better do it now while I can. I don't really trust that the voting is going to remain as orderly as it has been for 250 years."

Parkinson describes himself as a loyal voter and politically moderate.

"I don't really affiliate with either party, but I've tried to vote for the candidates that have the best policies."

Inside the courthouse, Barbara Verdery supervises the polling site, a role she has held for about two decades.

"I have been doing this since 2000, many, many years."

Turnout for early voting has been better than expected for a non-presidential primary. She has also noticed a change in voter attitudes this time around.

"I think voter turnout — the voters have been happier. They're eager to vote. They want to exercise their right to vote. Their attitudes are a little bit better."

Verdery says early voting tends to be dominated by older voters, while younger people tend to go to the polls on Election Day. She also says early voters are often people who are just getting off work, since the polls stay open until 6 p.m.

"I think it's convenient, and some people will be out of town on the day of election, but they want to exercise their right to vote. And so that's what early voting is all about. We've also had some first-time voters, which is always a big thrill because we give them a little shout out and embarrass them, but we want them to feel like their vote counts and we want them to carry it on for the next 60 years of their life."

She says casting a ballot usually takes no more than 20 minutes from the time you park your car to the moment you leave the courthouse. She has also noticed that many voters have come prepared this year, with sample ballots filled in upon arrival.

Across the county line, Benton County Election Coordinator Kimberly Dennison says early voting turnout has remained relatively consistent.

"Unfortunately, because it's very low."

Dennison says they'll be lucky if Benton County sees even 10% of the overall voter turnout during early voting.

"I'll be surprised if we get there. I mean, we're currently at 4%, so that would have to be a huge increase in numbers between now and next Monday."

Even after Election Day, Dennison says total turnout may not hit even 30% of eligible voters. In contrast, general elections in November typically see a turnout of at least 60%.

"I think a lot of people just don't take an interest in primaries. You've got a lot of people that don't want to choose a party ballot either."

Back in Fayetteville, Kendra Child stepped out of the Washington County Courthouse and headed back toward her car. Fresh from casting a ballot in her first primary election, a process she says was quick and easy. Child says she typically just shows up for the general, but this year there was something different.

"There's some candidates that I would like to see in office."

Beyond individual candidates, she says participation is generally important.

"I think everyone should have a voice in who's running our government. And I'm a small business owner, and so is my husband, so it's very important to us."

Early voting continues through Monday evening. Arkansas voters must provide a valid photo ID and will be asked to select a party ballot. Sample ballots and polling information are available at vote.ar.gov.

