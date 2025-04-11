Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Late last month, locally-owned clothing rental store The Library Vintage hosted a Fashion Forum in Fayetteville. Promoted toward northwest Arkansas designers, models, photographers and more, the store explicitly called for those who wished to see a change in the region’s fashion community and wanted to participate in that discussion.