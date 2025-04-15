When the woodpecker you're mad at is yourself

The U.S. House of Representatives has proposed and passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which now moves to the Senate. The SAVE Act follows President Donald Trump's executive order to overhaul how elections are run in the U.S., including requiring documentation of citizenship.
Each semester, the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program recruits a cohort of early-stage small businesses that undergo a 12-week program. Earlier this month, Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with Sam Beckford, founder of the chemical research company Surftec, to learn about their new product, Triboflux, and how GORP influenced his business' development.