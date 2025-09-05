Fayetteville Fashion Night set for Sept. 13 at Sonrisa Boutique

MOORE: Mary Grace Coop and Christa Reynolds are two friends with a common interest in fashion. On Sept. 13, from 8 to 11 p.m., the pair will be hosting a fashion show at Sonrisa Boutique in Fayetteville. Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani sat down with Mary and Christa to talk about how Fayetteville Fashion Night came about, and what it means to keep Fayetteville fashionable.

COOP: One of my dreams is to host a fashion show in Fayetteville before I leave, and she was like, why don't we just do it?

REYNOLDS: It just started from her small idea, and we've gotten a lot of good support from the community. We're really excited to be working with everyone.

COOP: I'm a university student. I study photography. I do mostly fashion photography, and Christa is always my muse and my model for everything I do.

REYNOLDS: I'm not a student, but I've always had a love for fashion and the creative arts. I've always helped Mary Grace with her photography, and I've had a lot of fun doing it. So I've been a part of it.

NOURANI: How did the logistics of the event come together? Maybe give me the story about how you came up with it.

COOP: It was my idea, but Christa is the one who really has all the logistic ideas and comes up with the people we've been working with. Like our venue, Sonrisa.

REYNOLDS: We've done a few markets with them, and they're really awesome.

NOURANI: They're right down the street.

REYNOLDS: they have a great back space. We came to them with our idea, and they loved it. We're really grateful for them.

COOP: Shout out Sonrisa Boutique. Arkansas, go shop there. They're great people.

NOURANI: What can people expect to see at the actual event?

REYNOLDS: We're hoping to have quite a few designers. They're going to have a certain set of looks. We're going to have a little runway. We're going to have a DJ, hopefully some drinks.

COOP: Right now we're working on the logistics of serving alcohol to our guests, which I think would set us apart from some of the other fashion shows. We want this to really feel like you're coming to a party, and there just happen to be really fashionable people there.

NOURANI: And when will this be taking place?

COOP: Sept. 13, 8 p.m.

NOURANI: Great. Do you know what day that is?

COOP: It's a Saturday.

NOURANI: Perfect time for a party.

COOP: That's what we were thinking. We wanted to have it a little bit after the school year started so we can also include the students.

NOURANI: On the flyer it says “Keep Fayetteville Fashionable.” I love that statement. Is there any thought behind that?

REYNOLDS: I feel like Fayetteville—our whole motto is “Keep Fayetteville Funky,” and a big part of that is the fashion scene here. It's already really vibrant in the city. We're not making anything fashionable; we're just enhancing it.

COOP: We're trying to carry on the fashion legacy in Fayetteville, especially as it grows. I think it's important that we still have community-centered events like this, run by people doing it for the love of fashion and the love of the community. We really want to keep that essence.

NOURANI: Do you know what fashion designers are going to be coming, or are you having an open call?

COOP: We do have a few designers lined up right now. We know that The Library Vintage will be there, KICK Vintage as well as Sonrisa. And then we do have a couple other designers still working on their schedules to see if they can make it. But if somebody is eager and wants to be a part of this, reach out to us, and we can probably make something happen.

NOURANI: How do people reach out to you or find more information?

REYNOLDS: We have an Instagram set up. It's @FayettevilleFashionNight. You can DM us. We'll be keeping everyone updated with our posts. DMs are always open.

NOURANI: Is there anything else you want to share about the event or yourselves? You mentioned that you're going to be leaving Fayetteville. Where are you headed?

COOP: I don't know yet. TBD.

NOURANI: Very exciting.

REYNOLDS: Hopefully it's a success, and we hope that everyone who comes out has a great time, feels inspired, and part of the community. Keep an eye out for future events.

MOORE: Christa Reynolds and Mary Grace Coop talking to Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani. Fayetteville Fashion Night is taking place Saturday, Sept. 13, from 8 to 11 p.m. It is an 18-and-over event. You can find tickets and more information on Instagram. Just look for the handle @FayettevilleFashionNight.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

