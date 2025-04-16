Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Earlier this month, Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani was able to get a sneak peak of the new Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, or I3R, on the UofA campus. Walking alongside Dr. Ranu Jung, associate vice chancellor of the university and founding executive director of the institute, Sophia had the chance to discuss the space and some of the work that will be done there.
Fresh Grass begins on Friday, May 16. The two-day festival at The Momentary includes about two dozen performances from Rosanne Cash, Shakey Graves, Willie Carlisle and more. Will Eubanks, Director of Music and Production at the Momentary and Crystal Bridges, recently discussed this year’s FreshGrass lineup with Ozarks at Large.