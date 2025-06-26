© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach 3,000 members during The Great KUAF Invite! Click here to learn more.

What's next for the big beautiful bill?

By Deirdre Walsh
Published June 26, 2025 at 3:42 PM CDT

Senators hit a snag in their plan to scale back Medicaid costs as part of a massive tax and spending bill, now they're hoping to regroup and move forward.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Deirdre Walsh
Deirdre Walsh is the congress editor for NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deirdre Walsh
Related Content