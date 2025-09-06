They called him 'God's influencer,' the Catholic Church canonizes the first millenial saint

Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
Bentonville projects an $8.5M budget gap in 2025 as sales tax rebates climb to $15M, with Walmart responsible for 60%. City leaders warn of fiscal strain while seeking ways to manage future rebate impacts.
Fayetteville Fashion Night debuts Sept. 13 at Sonrisa Boutique with local designers, music, and community spirit. Organizers Mary Grace Coop and Christa Reynolds aim to “Keep Fayetteville Fashionable.”