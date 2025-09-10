Poland says it shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace

Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
On today's show, we hear that Fayetteville has broken ground on the upcoming Underwood Park. Plus, a University of Arkansas Honors College Signature Seminar details the rise of the Cold War. Also, our weekly roundup of the live music to catch across the region.
Underwood Park adds 65 acres of green space to Fayetteville. Craig and Laura Underwood donated the land in a no-cost lease to the city. Now, park amenities include tree decks, log balance bars, ziplines and more.