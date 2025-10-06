David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
A year-long partnership between Family Network and Community Clinic, funded by the National Diaper Bank Network, will offer free diapers during early well-child visits to help families meet basic needs and improve healthcare access.
Executive Director Ken Jacobson previews this year’s 34th annual Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, featuring 46 feature-length films, local stories from Arkansas filmmakers and special screenings from Oct. 10–18.