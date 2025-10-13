For decades, there was no physical barrier between U.S. and Mexico, until this battle

Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
Fayetteville Mayor Molly Rawn is proposing a series of bond initiatives for the March 2026 ballot, including major investments in water and sewer upgrades, fire facilities, road improvements, and infrastructure.
NorthWest Arkansas Community College is collecting used instruments to help launch a new certification program in instrument repair, part of a broader effort to expand music education and community engagement at the Bentonville campus.
In this episode of the Pryor Center Archives, Randy Dixon revisits the 1977 killing spree of escaped Oklahoma inmates Paul Ruiz and Earl Van Denton—a two-week rampage across four states that ended with their arrest, trial and execution in Arkansas.