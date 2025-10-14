Fayetteville Mayor Molly Rawn is proposing a series of bond initiatives for the March 2026 ballot, including major investments in water and sewer upgrades, fire facilities, road improvements, and infrastructure.
NorthWest Arkansas Community College is collecting used instruments to help launch a new certification program in instrument repair, part of a broader effort to expand music education and community engagement at the Bentonville campus.
In this episode of the Pryor Center Archives, Randy Dixon revisits the 1977 killing spree of escaped Oklahoma inmates Paul Ruiz and Earl Van Denton—a two-week rampage across four states that ended with their arrest, trial and execution in Arkansas.