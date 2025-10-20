OpenAI's Sora 2 has put Hollywood on red alert

As an arts correspondent based at NPR West, Mandalit del Barco reports and produces stories about film, television, music, visual arts, dance and other topics. Over the years, she has also covered everything from street gangs to Hollywood, police and prisons, marijuana, immigration, race relations, natural disasters, Latino arts and urban street culture (including hip hop dance, music, and art). Every year, she covers the Oscars and the Grammy awards for NPR, as well as the Sundance Film Festival and other events. Her news reports, feature stories and photos, filed from Los Angeles and abroad, can be heard on All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Weekend Edition, Alt.latino, and npr.org.
A new report from the Walton Family Foundation and Gallup shows over 50% of Gen Z Arkansans describe themselves as thriving. Gallup’s Andrea Malek Ash explains how researchers measure well-being and what influences those results.
Casa Magnolia, a space known as a bookstore, café and art venue, hosted one final gathering Sunday before closing. Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani shares a farewell postcard from the community’s creative hub.
In this edition of Archives from the Pryor Center, Randy Dixon and Kyle Kellams recount the 1988 abduction of newborn Christopher Michael Jones from a Little Rock hospital and the emotional, weeks-long search that ended in his safe return.