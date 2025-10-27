What designating antifa as a foreign terrorist organization could mean

Arkansas recently certified 86 chaplains to be stationed in police departments across the state. Dr. Chris Clem, director of research and planning with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety with the Arkansas State Police, which led the chaplaincy program, speaks with Ozarks at Large’s Daniel Caruth.
Disability Rights Arkansas released a statement last week that without new federal funding, they will be forced to make difficult decisions to preserve their ability to serve existing clients. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore speaks with Tom Masseau, executive director of DRA.
Fuel Accelerator hosts a showcase day this week to celebrate the eight members of their cohort. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore speaks with Grace Gill, director of Fuel Accelerator and Caleb Talley, executive director of Startup Junkie Foundation.