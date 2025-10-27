© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What designating antifa as a foreign terrorist organization could mean

By Ryan Lucas
Published October 27, 2025 at 3:03 PM CDT

President Trump is thinking about designating the group Antifa as a foreign terrorist organization. That would have real legal consequences.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
See stories by Ryan Lucas
Related Content