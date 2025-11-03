3 Austrian nuns in their 80s left a retirement home to break into their old convent

Last week, Rogers Public Schools unveiled a new technology center that centralizes storage, repairs and deployment of classroom technology, improving support for teachers and students across the district.
A new report from the University of Arkansas Office for Education Policy identifies low pay, high turnover, and complex regulations as key challenges for child care providers and recommends state-backed support to strengthen the workforce.
Arkansas PBS and the University of Arkansas Humanities Center will host a free screening and discussion of Ken Burns’ "The American Revolution" at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, featuring local scholars exploring the state’s ties to early American history.