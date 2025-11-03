© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Now Hiring: Revenue Development Director | Join the KUAF team → Apply by Nov 30

3 Austrian nuns in their 80s left a retirement home to break into their old convent

By Esme Nicholson
Published November 3, 2025 at 4:48 PM CST

Three Austrian nuns have left a retirement home to break into their old convent — with local support and an Instagram following.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Esme Nicholson
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Esme Nicholson
Related Content