Famed fashion designer Valentino Garavani has died at 93

Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley include a Beloved Community Festival, service projects, scholarship events, worship services and a virtual march honoring Dr. King’s legacy.