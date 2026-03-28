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Kronos Quartet members discuss being part of the San Francisco-based chamber ensemble

NPR | By Scott Simon
Published March 28, 2026 at 6:40 AM CDT

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with David Harrington, Gabriela Díaz, Ayane Kozasa, and Paul Wiancko about being the Kronos Quartet.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
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