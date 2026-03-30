Retired general on the capabilities and risks to US troops deploying in Iran

Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
On today's show: "But Wait, There’s More," extended editions of stories from voices we’ve heard on our show recently. We don’t always have time to broadcast all of an interesting conversation, but today we do.