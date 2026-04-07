Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder talk about how 'Hacks' has helped bridge generations

Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
Researchers, healthcare providers, and community organizations gathered last week in Fayetteville for the inaugural Maternal and Reproductive Community Health, or MaRCH, Research Retreat. The event focused on collaboration and sharing research aimed at improving maternal health outcomes in Arkansas.