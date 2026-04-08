What comes next for the Strait of Hormuz

Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
A drone research and production facility at Drake Field in Fayetteville may need to move locations after the city’s Board of Adjustments approved an appeal by a city resident challenging the zoning for the site.