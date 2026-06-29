Invasive tick spreading disease through Arkansas cattle herds

Animal health experts are warning of a disease-spreading tick posing a threat to Arkansas' cattle industry. Little Rock Public Radio's Amir Mahmoud reports.

The invasive Asian longhorned tick is spreading across Arkansas. The tick can infect cattle with Theileriosis, a disease that causes symptoms like weakness, jaundice, miscarriage and sudden death.

Andrew Fidler is Arkansas' head veterinarian. Speaking to farmers at a webinar in May, Fidler said veterinarians are required to report confirmed cases of the disease to state or federal agencies.

"However, there's no state or federal action associated with Theileriosis in terms of the animal or the herd that the animal comes from."

Female Asian longhorned ticks can lay eggs without a mate. This allows them to form large infestations on a single animal and rapidly spread to new areas.

Farmers can manage the pest with insecticides or prescribed burns, says Kelly Loftin, an entomologist with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture.

"Maintain tick control as best you can. Treat all animals in the herd. Brushhog the pastures, and you may consider testing symptomatic animals when we start talking about Theileriosis."

The tick has established itself in 10 northern counties since Arkansas' first confirmed sighting in 2018. Fifteen have reported confirmed cases of Theileriosis, including Arkansas and Cleveland counties, both in the southern part of the state.

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