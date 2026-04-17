National Poetry Month: Carolyn Guinzio

Originally from Chicago, the poet Carolyn Guinzio has made Fayetteville her home for the past 25 years. In Chicago, she started as a student in fiction, but once she took a poetry class, she decided poetry was what she wanted to do and she never wrote fiction again.

"Poetry reaches places that other mediums can't," Caroyln Guinzio explains.

Her poem "Watching Starlink from an Intex Pool" describes the night sky and the cyclical nature of the world, taking the listener on an elliptical journey.