Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
arkansas poets
-
This weekend's Frank Stanford Literary Festival, which celebrates the life and legacy of Arkansas poet Frank Stanford also shines the spotlight on another…
-
Gerry Sloan's new collection of poems, Crossings, considers the past and present.
-
Beth Ann Fennelly is the new Mississippi Poet Laureate. For our Thursday archive, we listen again to an interview with Beth Ann and Tom Franklin about…
-
National Poetry Month continues. Today we feature Cara Dees, reading an original poem 'Epode'.In this segment, Cara reads "Nostalgia for the Absolute" by…
-
Matt Henriksen from The Dickson Street Bookshop stopped by recently to celebrate National Poetry Month. He reads Besmilr Brigham's 'For the Phosphorous…