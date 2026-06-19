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Community Spotlight: Circles NWA Circle Leader Recruitment

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published June 19, 2026 at 10:06 AM CDT

On this episode of the Community Spotlight, Pete talks with Circles Program Director Laura Robards on open recruitment for Circle Leaders.

Circles is a program for low-income individuals seeking support with financial stability and reaching their own goals.

Circles Northwest Arkansas is a community-based nonprofit organization founded in 2020. The organization's goal is to reduce poverty by helping people reach upward mobility and collaborating with the community.
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Community SpotlightCircles NWA
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
See stories by Pete Hartman
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