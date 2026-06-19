Community Spotlight: Circles NWA Circle Leader Recruitment
On this episode of the Community Spotlight, Pete talks with Circles Program Director Laura Robards on open recruitment for Circle Leaders.
Circles is a program for low-income individuals seeking support with financial stability and reaching their own goals.
Circles Northwest Arkansas is a community-based nonprofit organization founded in 2020. The organization's goal is to reduce poverty by helping people reach upward mobility and collaborating with the community.