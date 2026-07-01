If wars are so costly, why do we keep fighting them?

Darian Woods is a reporter and producer for The Indicator from Planet Money. He blends economics, journalism, and an ear for audio to tell stories that explain the global economy. He's reported on the time the world got together and solved a climate crisis, vaccine intellectual property explained through cake baking, and how Kit Kat bars reveal hidden economic forces.
Arkansas has one of the nation's highest cesarean rates among low-risk births. A statewide initiative aimed to lower it, but the numbers held steady. Dr. Constance Chapman and Dr. Jennifer Callaghan-Koru explain what happened.