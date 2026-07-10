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KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: Washington County Historical Society 54th Annual Ice Cream Social

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published July 10, 2026 at 11:10 AM CDT

On this episode of the Community Spotlight, Pete talks with Maylon Rice, the former president of the Washington County Historical Society (WCHS), about their 54th annual Ice Cream Social.

The annual fundraising event is set to take place Aug. 15 from 3-5 p.m. at the Headquarters House. The Ice Cream Social will feature live music, a presentation by Larry Foley and all-you-can-eat ice cream.

Tickets are $2.50 for children, $5 for adults and $15 for families. Tickets are available at the Headquarters House or at the event.

WCHS was founded in 1951 to preserve and record Washington County's history and cultural tradition.
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KUAF Community Spotlight Community SpotlightWashington County Historical Society
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
See stories by Pete Hartman
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