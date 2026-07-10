Community Spotlight: Washington County Historical Society 54th Annual Ice Cream Social

On this episode of the Community Spotlight, Pete talks with Maylon Rice, the former president of the Washington County Historical Society (WCHS), about their 54th annual Ice Cream Social.

The annual fundraising event is set to take place Aug. 15 from 3-5 p.m. at the Headquarters House. The Ice Cream Social will feature live music, a presentation by Larry Foley and all-you-can-eat ice cream.

Tickets are $2.50 for children, $5 for adults and $15 for families. Tickets are available at the Headquarters House or at the event.

WCHS was founded in 1951 to preserve and record Washington County's history and cultural tradition.