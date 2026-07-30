Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Volunteer-led organization Fayetteville Strong and community member Stockton Pyle discuss their work placing wooden benches at public bus stops around Fayetteville as the city's public transit system grows.