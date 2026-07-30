Alexis Perez brings original musical 'Lilith and Eve' to the Medium

KYLE KELLAMS: Now in its third year, the Creative Exchange Fund, administered by The Medium in downtown Springdale, supports local artists by providing financial support and a space to take creative risks. KUAF is partnering with The Medium to profile some of this year's 37 multidisciplinary artists. We're going to hear about their art, their process and what it means to be a creative person in Northwest Arkansas right now.

Next weekend, Aug. 6-8, a fully realized original work, "Lilith and Eve," will be on stage at The Medium. Created by Alexis Perez, the production centers on Lilith, a figure of Jewish folklore who was the first wife of Adam, created, like Adam, from earth. When Lilith decided not to be subservient to Adam, she left. This is a creative launching spot for Alexis Perez.

PEREZ: With Lilith and her story I was fascinated by it because I myself did not know until kind of discovering about her and kind of the role she played of being Adam's first wife, which I was not aware of. And ultimately it came down to her not wanting to submit to Adam and then Adam needing to have a new wife and Lilith kind of being this independent figure that went out on her own, kind of banished as a result of that.

KELLAMS: When we experience "Lilith and Eve," what will we see? What will we hear?

PEREZ: When you experience "Lilith and Eve," you will see the complex emotions and choices that obviously our first humans would be confronted with. And not only that, but we see the other side of things kind of with heaven and the angels and this creation of the humans and kind of their process in that. So you kind of get two windows into things with our characters, but to be expected, they're the first humans, so they're going to make mistakes, many mistakes, and kind of figure that out as they grow and evolve along the way.

KELLAMS: Heaven. Angels. First humans. This is an ambitious topic to put on stage.

PEREZ: Yes it is, and I definitely did think about that. But it's just what calls to me and what I'm passionate about writing on. And so I'm glad that I got this story onto paper because it's something that I'm really interested in and something that I could write about.

KELLAMS: You mention that you're interested in it and it's something you enjoy writing about. What is it about Lilith or Lilith's story that fascinates you?

PEREZ: Initially what fascinated me about Lilith's story was kind of being in that position of being told what to do and how to be, and how you're supposed to act or behave. And her making that choice to not conform to those standards that were placed on her. And so that's what really drew me to her and her character and putting herself in that position, even if she risked consequences.

KELLAMS: You started thinking about it, working on it three years ago. What happened in those three years? Were there second drafts? Were there, I was going to say Wite-Out, I'm old, or was there the delete key?

PEREZ: Yes. So there have, it's been a long process. So it initially came with the ideas, reading different texts, having different kind of dreams come to me that helped fuel that, and kind of the lyrics that I wrote started coming first. So I would get those down and more pieces of the story would come together. Then it went into an outline of me just getting onto paper what the story is. Then when we go into our drafts, probably I lost count after 10, of just going through different drafts.

I've had multiple different readers and people critique the script and table reads of really rough runs over the past year and a half. And that's really helped in kind of building the script to where it is now. And even then, it's with writing, you're never quite done. There's always more that you can add or take away. So that's definitely something I plan to continue chipping away at with this story.

KELLAMS: Tell me about the people who are working with you to bring this to stage.

PEREZ: Yes. So the people working with me, the cast and crew, they are an amazing group of talented actors and designers and craftsmen. I cannot do this without them. They have really stepped up in multiple ways when it's come to this production. And they have such, I'm so glad that I have been able to cultivate a space where they all very much get along and we can support and lean on each other. And we always talk about having each other's backs in this production and that they believe in this story. And we've run into a lot of hiccups. But through that, this story has been something we all want to tell. And I'm very glad to have a group of people behind me on this.

KELLAMS: We're in the wings of the stage here at The Medium. So I think we're stage right. Is that right?

PEREZ: That's right.

KELLAMS: Okay. I always confused. So as you look out on a stage that's somewhat bare right now, but in a week and a half, it's going to be full. What will it look like without giving, without spoilers?

PEREZ: Right. Okay, so we have our amazing scenic designer, Mila Karp, who is working on some really good flats that will kind of take us into the two areas we see the most in the play. And without saying too much, that happens to be Eden and then Lilith's castle, where she resides.

KELLAMS: They're both titular characters. Don't, again, no spoilers. Do Lilith and Eve meet?

PEREZ: Yes, they do, in fact, meet.

KELLAMS: I love that. I was thinking as I was driving here, Alexis, that over time, characters in other works named Lilith tend to be dark or evil or sort of not presented in a great light. I mean, it can be as obvious as Lilith on "Cheers," Frasier's wife, who was seen as sort of, I hate this word, but shrewish. Dracula's wife in some things is Lilith. I think that's unfair.

PEREZ: Yes, I agree, and I think in this story, we get to kind of take a deeper look at what might result in those kind of portrayals, as well as at the root of it being misunderstood.

KELLAMS: You have the great cast and crew, you've had the rewrites and the editorial assistants. But what else did it take to bring this together? There was a cash grant as well, right?

PEREZ: Correct. So this project was funded by The Medium, the Creative Exchange Fund. So with that we received $15,000 to produce a full scale play. So yeah, that all went into getting the different components to assemble people together, which I personally have never taken on a challenge this large. And I'm very glad that it's all come through, but it comes down to getting the people we need together, getting the set pieces, the equipment, all the little moving parts, the costumes that go into making this show possible.

KELLAMS: It sounds like along in this process, the creative process the whole way, you've probably learned some things.

PEREZ: Definitely. I've learned a lot in many different areas. One thing is how to be definitely more patient and let things fall into place and not try to kind of control outcomes too much. Because as much as we often want things to go perfectly, they don't. And so that's something that I'm definitely learning is to not dwell too much on when things are not running as smoothly as I would like and just readjusting and keep. We keep going as things come up. And that's a much better approach.

As well as getting to connect with the cast and the crew. That's a part that I really love and enjoy. And just the connections that we build in the theater is really nice, and learning how to step up in the role of also directing this show.

KELLAMS: What's that like?

PEREZ: Yes. I have only ever directed on myself a couple short plays that I've done in the past. So again, I've never done anything this large. And this is the largest cast I have ever worked with. And it does get overwhelming with all, again, the moving parts that go into making this show happen. But I think once we've started to settle in more, I'm getting more of that grip on things and kind of just reminding us to have fun and doing my best to be there for them in whatever way I can be. Because I want them to be comfortable.

KELLAMS: Alexis Perez, writer and director of "Lilith and Eve." Thank you so much for your time.

PEREZ: Thank you.

KELLAMS: Alexis Perez is the writer and director of "Lilith and Eve." It will be on stage at The Medium Aug. 6, 7 and 8 at 7 o'clock each evening, plus a Sunday matinee, Aug. 8, beginning at 2 that day. Our conversation took place on stage at The Medium this week. The Creative Exchange series is produced by KUAF Public Radio in partnership with The Medium. Support for this project comes from the Tyson Family Foundation. The Medium and the Creative Exchange Fund are projects of the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange, or CACHE. For more about this project and to find out more about the 2025/2026 recipients, you can visit themedium.art/cxf.

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