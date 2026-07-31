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KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: Winfest Music Festival's 43rd Annual Fundraiser

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published July 31, 2026 at 2:07 PM CDT

On this episode of the Community Spotlight, Pete speaks with Emma Yingling, treasurer of Winfest Music Festival, about the nonprofit.

The 43rd Winfest Music Festival will feature live music, including Big Smith, foods trucks and craft centers.

The community festival will take place Sept. 19. For tickets, volunteer opportunities and festival schedule, visit their website.

Winfest Music Festival began in 1883 to raise money for Winslow Community Meals. The nonprofit now raises money for other nonprofits and programs within the Winslow community.
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KUAF Community Spotlight WinslowCommunity Spotlight
Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
See stories by Pete Hartman
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