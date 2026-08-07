Community Spotlight: NWA Black Heritage

Pete talks with Sharon Killian, cofounder of NWA Black Heritage, about the proposed Black Historic District in Fayetteville.

The establishment of a historic district would help preserve a piece of Fayetteville's history and an area with the highest concentration of Black ownership. NWA Black Heritage plans to develop a museum in the Black Historic District to highlight the area's story and cultural significance.

NWA Black Heritage is a nonprofit organization that began in 2008. The nonprofit is focused on preserving Black history and correcting the inequalities Black communities face in Northwest Arkansas.

