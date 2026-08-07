© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: NWA Black Heritage

KUAF
Published August 7, 2026 at 10:05 AM CDT

Pete talks with Sharon Killian, cofounder of NWA Black Heritage, about the proposed Black Historic District in Fayetteville.

The establishment of a historic district would help preserve a piece of Fayetteville's history and an area with the highest concentration of Black ownership. NWA Black Heritage plans to develop a museum in the Black Historic District to highlight the area's story and cultural significance.

NWA Black Heritage is a nonprofit organization that began in 2008. The nonprofit is focused on preserving Black history and correcting the inequalities Black communities face in Northwest Arkansas.
Tags
KUAF Community Spotlight Community SpotlightNWA Black Heritage
Related Content