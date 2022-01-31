Reporter George Jared breaks down 'West Memphis Three' court petition for new DNA test

Attorneys for “the West Memphis Three", the three men convicted of murder in the death of three boys back in 1993, are seeking permission from the Crittenden County Circuit Court to have evidence from the crime scene retested using a new method.

KASU’s Brandon Tabor sat down with investigative reporter and author George Jared to get the latest on this case, reactions from families of the victims, and details about his true crime podcast "Diamond State Murder Board."

