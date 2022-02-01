Utility Crews Preparing For Ice Storm

A significant ice storm is coming to the KASU listening area. Preparations are underway at local and regional utilities for the storm. With the ice that is coming, power outages are a possibility. KASU’s Johnathan Reaves has details on what is being done to get ready for the storm. Click on the Listen button to hear the story.

The winter storm could drop as much as an inch of ice, creating a challenge for utility crews. While this storm is not expected to be as bad as 2009, many lessons have been learned and crews feel more prepared for the storm.

If you do lose power, here is how you can report the outage. City Water and Light customers can text the word Out to 800-933-3672 or report directly on their website. Craighead Electric Cooperative customers can report outages using their Smart Hub app on mobile devices or on their website.

