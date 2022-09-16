© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
blockchain-1400.jpg
Blockchain: The Future of Money

Episode 11: The Good and the Bad of Crypto

Published September 16, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Eric and Leigh welcome a new guest, Jacob, a writer for the online publication Crypto Briefing to talk about some of the risks of participating in blockchain and cryptocurrencies, the difference between a hack and a vulnerability, nefarious actors in this space and how to avoid them.

Please send us your questions! Send any questions you have about cryptocurrency, blockchain, NFTs, and more to nwablockchainpodcast@gmail.com or call us on the KUAF Connects line at (479) 575-6577. You can also send messages directly to us by using the Connects feature on the KUAF app for iPhone or iPad.

Tags
Blockchain: The Future of Money Season 1 BlockchainCryptocurrency
Leigh Wood
Leigh Wood became General Manager of KUAF in August, 2019. Previously she was Membership Director of KUAF, Monthly Giving Manager at Heifer International in Little Rock and Development Specialist at KUT in Austin. She produces and hosts the weekly music program The KUAF Vinyl Hour.
See stories by Leigh Wood