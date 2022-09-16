Episode 11: The Good and the Bad of Crypto

Eric and Leigh welcome a new guest, Jacob, a writer for the online publication Crypto Briefing to talk about some of the risks of participating in blockchain and cryptocurrencies, the difference between a hack and a vulnerability, nefarious actors in this space and how to avoid them.

