Stay Tuned — May 2026

A monthly update from KUAF General Manager Clint Schaff

Welcome to Stay Tuned — my monthly update on what's happening at KUAF, events worth attending, and ways to get involved with your local public radio station.

This is the public version. Contributing listeners receive a more detailed edition by email each month, including member-only giveaways, Office Hours invitations, and station news before it goes anywhere else. If you'd like to join that list, become a supporting member at supportkuaf.com.

Questions, ideas, or just want to talk radio? Reach me directly: Clint Schaff — schaff@uark.edu — 479-575-3178

April in Review

NWA Press & Community Convening — with Winthrop Rockefeller Institute

On April 16, KUAF co-hosted a dialogue on the future of local news at the Fayetteville Public Library alongside WRI's Civic Arkansas program. Jack Travis was in the room, along with community and press leaders from across the region.

These are the conversations that define what public media is for — not just broadcasting, but convening. Being in the room where the future of local information gets worked out.

Music Fundraiser at George's Majestic — April 26

KUAF and Swink Booking threw a benefit concert at George's Majestic Lounge, and the community showed up. Ted Hammig & the Campaign, Frailstate, and Resting brought the energy. Together, the night raised over $1,200 for KUAF music programming.

KUAF's music operation is bootstrapped — overstretched staff and volunteer music hosts doing real work with limited resources. Every dollar from a night like this goes directly toward keeping that alive. We'll do it again.

KUAF Out in the World

Kyle Kellams moderated the NWA Council's spring meeting on the region's "Growing Home" strategy — a wide-ranging conversation about managing NWA's growth toward one million residents by 2050.

Kyle Kellams moderated the "KATV in Retrospect" panel at the Pryor Center — an evening on the history of TV news in Arkansas with veterans Steve Barnes, Amy Oliver Barnes, Bob Steel, and Randy Dixon.

Matthew Moore sat down with children's book author and illustrator Dan Santat at the Bentonville Public Library.

Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark

We filled a suite with NPR Society and Ozarks at Large Society members for the NWA Naturals opener. Honestly a perfect night. Public radio knows the feeling of quietly building all game and then breaking loose.

What's New on the Air

New Evening Lineup

We've added new programming Monday through Thursday from 8 to 10pm, and expanded Sunday evenings:



Night 8–10pm Monday World Cafe Tuesday Throughline + Code Switch & Life Kit Wednesday Tiny Desk Radio + KUAF Local Music Spotlight Thursday Mountain Stage Sunday Tiny Desk Radio, All Songs Considered, Alt Latino, Jazz Night in America, The Brazilian Hour

Classical music moves to 10pm on weeknights. Want classical 24/7? KUAF HD2 has you covered around the clock. Jazz and local shows live on KUAF HD3. Full schedule at kuaf.com/schedule.

Morning Newscasts

Daniel Caruth is now delivering local news headlines every weekday at 5:31am and 7:31am during Morning Edition — stories that don't always make it into Ozarks at Large, reported fresh each morning.

Also Worth Your Time

Kyle, Sophia, and Wai Kay host a series within Ozarks At Large called Talkin' Tunes — catch it during Ozarks At Large or on our Local Music News page.

KUAF producer and UA student Grace Penry put together Community Spotlight features on four local poets for National Poetry Month — Carolyn Guinzio, Haylee Shul, Clayton Scott, and Noelia Cerna — all archived at kuaf.com.

Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion's Live Session is now up on our site and YouTube channel and through NPR Live Sessions.



Welcome, Shannon Gott

Shannon Gott joined KUAF on March 30 as our Revenue Development Director — a UA alum with deep NWA roots, already out building underwriting relationships for the station. If you know a business that should be supporting KUAF on-air, connect them with Shannon at sgott@uark.edu or browse our current partners at kuaf.com/kuaf-underwriting-directory.

On Funding

Public Media Giving Days — May 1 & 2

This is the fourth year that public media organizations across the country — NPR, PBS, APT, Greater Public, and CDP — have come together for a two-day push. May 1 and 2.

This community already showed up in April: KUAF's "Keep the Spotlight Shining" campaign raised $5,220 on One Day One UofA, and $1,200 more came in at the George's Majestic concert. No federal funding involved in either. Just people deciding local radio is worth keeping alive.

If you'd like to join them, give at supportkuaf.com. #PMGD2026

One note on the recent NPR news: those $110M in philanthropic gifts are for national infrastructure — not local stations. Some listeners are giving less because they assume otherwise. Local support is what keeps KUAF on the air.

Spring Fund Drive

Our Spring Fund Drive ran March 9–13, anchored by a $50,000 matching gift from Tod Yeslow and Jackie Telfair of Fayetteville. Every dollar given that week was doubled. Thank you.

We'll have one more ask in June as we close out the fiscal year. If you'd like to get a head start, give now at supportkuaf.com. Interested in offering a matching challenge gift for the June push? Email Lisa at ault@uark.edu.

Coming Up

Member Office Hours - May 20, 11:30 am CT

Starting this month, KUAF is hosting a monthly Zoom just for contributing listeners. No agenda — station updates, open Q&A, listener ideas.

First session: Wednesday, May 20 at 11:30am CT with me and Shannon Gott. A great chance to hear where the station is headed and get to know Shannon. Contributing listeners received the Zoom link by email. Not a member yet? Join at supportkuaf.com.

Get in Touch

If you have ideas, feedback, or want to get more involved — reach out directly.

Clint Schaff General Manager, KUAF schaff@uark.edu

Want the full member newsletter delivered to your inbox each month? Become a supporting member at supportkuaf.com.

Stay tuned.