Community Spotlight: Keep The Spotlight Shining for KUAF

Pete is joined by Stacey Glover, Associate Director of Annual Giving at the University of Arkansas Office of Engagement, for a conversation about the upcoming One Day, One U of A giving event happening April 9.

The day of giving functions like a crowdfunding platform, allowing colleges across campus an opportunity to raise money for their specific projects and scholarships. Donors can choose from projects like a food & sustainability themed summer camp for kids, initiatives seeking to transform public school classrooms with better access to the arts, scholarships for students with disabilities, and many more.

Donors can also give to KUAF's Keep the Spotlight Shining initiative. KUAF is raising money to fund essential technology updates for the Community Spotlight studio. These upgrades will allow KUAF to produce more high-quality segments and expand the Community Spotlight's reach. Donations to Keep the Spotlight Shining also help support KUAF's internship program, which provides U of A students with real-world experience in journalism, marketing, and more.

Visit oneday.uark.edu for the full list of projects.