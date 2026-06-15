Stay Tuned — June 2026

Welcome to Stay Tuned — my monthly update on what's happening at KUAF, events worth attending, and ways to get involved with your local public radio station.

Contributing listeners receive a more detailed edition by email each month, including member-only giveaways and station news before it goes anywhere else. If you'd like to join that list, become a supporting listener at supportkuaf.com.

Questions, ideas, or just want to talk radio? Reach me directly: Clint Schaﬀ—schaﬀ@uark.edu — 479-575-3178

What's Going On

"Meet the Faces Behind KUAF" — June 24 at Crisis Brewing Wednesday, June 24 · 6:30pm · Crisis Brewing, Fayetteville

Crisis Brewing's Ozarks At Small speaker series is one ofthe best things happening in Fayetteville — short talks, open Q&A, cold beer, and a portion ofevery pint going to KUAF.

On June 24th, it's KUAF's night. Come meet the faces behind your local station, hear how they got into public radio and why they choose to stay, and ask them anything.

Clint Schaﬀ(General Manager) on public radio's transformation — and why NWA is the right place to prove what it can become.

Matthew Moore (Senior Producer, Ozarks At Large) on stories from the ﬁeld — and the unexpected road that brought him to public radio.

No tickets. No cover. Just show up. Follow @crisisbrewing co for details.

Rebel with a Clause — June 27 at Fayetteville Public Library

The Hot Springs Documentary Film Institute and Fayetteville Public Library are screening "Rebel with a Clause" — the story of Ellen Jovin and her pop-up grammar table, which traveled all 50 states to talk with people about everything from comma usage to the proper use of"y'all."

Ellen and her husband Brandt Johnson will be in person at the Library Event Center lobby starting at 11:30am. Screening starts at 1pm. After the ﬁlm, KUAF's Kyle Kellams hosts a Q&A with Ellen and Brandt, followed by a book signing.

Free admission. Registration encouraged — learn more and regi ster at fay lib.org.

Support KUAF at Fossil Cove — Through the End ofJune

Fossil Cove Brewing has made KUAF the beneﬁciary of The Rat — their pale ale with a purpose. Every pint sold at the taproom through June sends $1 to KUAF. No special code, no extra step. Just show up, order The Rat, and support local public radio. Two weeks left.

f ossilcovebrewing.com

TV Preacher Live Session — Now on YouTube

Earlier this month, TV Preacher played a live ﬁlmed session in our lobby — free, all ages. It's now up on our YouTube channel and NPR Live

Sessions page. The series has also featured Resting, Jasper Logan, and more this season.

KUAF Family Day at Arvest Ballpark — July 26

Sunday, July 26 · First pitch 2:05pm · Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

Come see the NWA Naturals take on the Springﬁeld Cardinals. Bring your family, bring your friends. $6 from every $12 ticket purchased through KUAF comes back to the station. Kids run the bases after the game. Families catch on the ﬁeld before it.

Get tickets at gofevo.com/event/KUAFNightNats26 — link active through midnight July 24.

About the Signal Issues

Several weeks back, we had multiple failures with our transmitter — not automation or software, but the physical hardware that puts our signal in the air. Most of our gear is more than 20 years old. It's still up to industry standard, but older gear needs more attention.

We had a backup transmitter. It was also failing — turned out it just needed a ﬁrmware update. Once that was sorted, we were back. We've now added two redundant power banks at the tower so we can move faster next time, and we're sending backup transmitters in for recalibration.

Separately — unrelated to this outage — we've been working on an automation upgrade that should eliminate the random dropouts some of you have noticed. It's running now. Full changeover expected in late summer or early fall.

Thank you to everyone who reached out. You keeping us accountable is part of how this works. We're in this together.

The rest of June matters

June 30 marks the close of KUAF's ﬁrst full ﬁscal year without federal funding. We made it this far together — and we want to close it strong.

If you've been thinking about giving, now is the time. Every dollar before June 30 counts toward closing out this historic year on solid footing. We'll be stepping it up on-air June 29 and 30 — a two-day push to get us across the ﬁnish line.

The transmitter story above says it better than any fundraising pitch could: this is what it costs to keep local public radio on the air. Your support is what makes it possible.

Give now at supportkuaf.com

Interested in oﬀering a matching challenge gift — now or in the fall? Even a modest match goes a long way. Email Lisa at ault@uark.edu.

What's New on the Air

New programming 8–10 pm Monday through Thursday, and a full Sunday evening block:

Night 8–10pm Monday World Cafe Tuesday Throughline + Code Switch & Life Kit Wednesday Tiny Desk Radio + KUAF Local Music Spotlight Thursday Mountain Stage Sunday 8pm–

midnight Tiny Desk Radio, All Songs Considered, Alt Latino, Jazz Night in America, The Brazilian Hour

Classical starts at 10 pm on weeknights. Want it 24/7? KUAF HD2 is all classical, all the time.

KUAF HD3 carries jazz and local shows. Full schedule at kuaf.com/schedule.

Get in Touch

Thanks for reading. Thanks for listening. And thanks for calling when the signal went down — that matters more than you know.

Clint SchaﬀGeneral Manager, KUAF schaﬀ@uark.edu 479-575-3178

Want the full supporter newsletter delivered to your inbox each month? Become a supporting listener at supportkuaf.com.

Stay tuned.