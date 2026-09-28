2026 Indigenous Art Symposium

This symposium invites artists, curators, and educators to engage in a critical dialogue on the shifting paradigms of Indigenous art, drawing on national and international perspectives and anchored by the recent reinstallation and expansion of Crystal Bridges.

Over two days, speakers will examine how museum "re-envisionings" of American art history can move toward a radical centering of Indigenous sovereignty, materiality, and artistic expression across time. By nesting the museum’s current curatorial strategies in conversation with the national and global Indigenous art landscape, the program seeks to explore connections between curatorial frameworks, arts education, and broader museum practices. Panelists, including leading artists, curators, and scholars, will explore how these evolving arts frameworks impact the present and future of Native art.

This event is free, registration required. Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.