2026 King Speaker: Carlos Whittaker

Join First Presbyterian Church for the King Speaker Series as we welcome best-selling author, storyteller, and speaker Carlos Whittaker.

Carlos will share from his latest book, Re-Connected: What Happens When We Put Down Our Screens and Wake Up to the Community Around Us. His message invites us to look up from our screens, reconnect with the people around us, and rediscover what it means to be human together. Known for connecting with audiences of all kinds from foster parents and pastors to nonprofit leaders and conference-goers. Carlos brings a message that is both timely and universal.