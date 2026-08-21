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2026 King Speaker: Carlos Whittaker

2026 King Speaker: Carlos Whittaker

Join First Presbyterian Church for the King Speaker Series as we welcome best-selling author, storyteller, and speaker Carlos Whittaker.

Carlos will share from his latest book, Re-Connected: What Happens When We Put Down Our Screens and Wake Up to the Community Around Us. His message invites us to look up from our screens, reconnect with the people around us, and rediscover what it means to be human together. Known for connecting with audiences of all kinds from foster parents and pastors to nonprofit leaders and conference-goers. Carlos brings a message that is both timely and universal.

U.S. Marshals Museum
$10
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

First Presbyterian of Fort Smith, AR
4794317710
r.f.boulden@gmail.com
1pres.org

Artist Group Info

Carlos Whittaker
https://www.carloswhittaker.com
U.S. Marshals Museum
789 Riverfront Dr
Fort Smith, Arkansas 72901
https://www.marshalsmuseum.org