2026 Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show: "Totally Revolting"

Journalism Performances on Oct. 29 & 30 Promise Something “Totally Revolting”

Clint Schaff, general manager of KUAF, the local National Public Radio affiliate, will emcee this year’s Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show on Oct. 29 and 30, as local journalists seek humor in political and news headlines. The show will be performed at the Jones Center, 922 E. Emma Ave., in downtown Springdale.

The event is a spoof of the year’s news events, written and performed by local journalists and journalism students. The Northwest Arkansas Society of Professional Journalists fundraiser helps pay for journalism scholarships and training.

The theme this year, “Totally Revolting,” honors and attempts to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s founding — amidst a particularly unusual year in politics and the media.

“Sometimes the best way to make sense of the news is to laugh at it together. Journalism asks us to take the news seriously, but that doesn’t mean we always have to take ourselves seriously,” Schaff said. “The Gridiron Show lets us have some fun with politics, the headlines and ourselves — while raising money for scholarships that help the next generation of journalists get their start. I’m excited to be part of it and probably make a fool of myself for a very good cause.”

Prior to coming to Northwest Arkansas, Schaff gained experience across multimedia and journalism. His previous work includes helping found LA Times Studios, where he worked on developing audio, video and event journalism, including multiple podcasts. The AdWeek Creative 100 honoree has also won a Grand Effie and led global operations for public relations and advertising agencies.

With the 250th anniversary of the nation, the Gridiron writers found plenty of material in the current political climate and American life. The upcoming show will take a humorous look at the challenges of a Democrat searching for an Arkansas senator, a Republican senator’s struggle to say no, the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. School of Kooking, an ode to Dolly Parton’s passion for reading, a look at the automated autos populating roadways, and so much more.

“The Northwest Arkansas Gridiron Show dates back to 1978 and has a deep tradition of combining comedy and philanthropy,” said Gina Shelton, president of the local professional SPJ chapter and adviser of the University of Arkansas SPJ student chapter. “We are grateful to the writers and performers for their creativity, dedication and hard work, along with the community’s ongoing support for local journalism students.”

The program is presented in two 45-minute acts with a 20-minute intermission.

Tickets are $40 each and are on sale now at the NWA Gridiron Show website. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for refreshments and seating, which is not reserved. The show begins at 7 p.m.

For more information about the Gridiron, or to purchase tickets, go to nwagridiron.com.