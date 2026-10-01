20th Annual Keyboards at Christmas - dress rehearsal open to public

20th Annual Keyboards at Christmas

2:30pm, Saturday, December 12

6:30pm, Sunday, December 13

at Oak Cliff Baptist Church

Dress Rehearsal open to the public: 5:30pm, Sunday December 6

Four grand pianos, 20 pianists, and a 60 voice choir are joined to create an astounding celebration of the birth of Christ as Oak Cliff Baptist Church presents Keyboards at Christmas! Our presentations include traditional Christmas music presented in a variety of piano and choral arrangements.

Admission is free. Keyboards at Christmas is Oak Cliff’s gift to the community and the River Valley.