20th Annual Keyboards at Christmas - dress rehearsal open to public
20th Annual Keyboards at Christmas - dress rehearsal open to public
20th Annual Keyboards at Christmas
2:30pm, Saturday, December 12
6:30pm, Sunday, December 13
at Oak Cliff Baptist Church
Dress Rehearsal open to the public: 5:30pm, Sunday December 6
Four grand pianos, 20 pianists, and a 60 voice choir are joined to create an astounding celebration of the birth of Christ as Oak Cliff Baptist Church presents Keyboards at Christmas! Our presentations include traditional Christmas music presented in a variety of piano and choral arrangements.
Admission is free. Keyboards at Christmas is Oak Cliff’s gift to the community and the River Valley.
Oak Cliff Baptist Church
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Oak Cliff Baptist
4796463891
ocbc@OakCliffBaptist.com
Artist Group Info
Febgirl1964@gmail.com
Oak Cliff Baptist Church
3701 South GaryFort Smith, Arkansas 72903
4796463891
ocbc@OakCliffBaptist.com