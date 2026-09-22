21st Annual Wiener and Corgi Dog Race — "Hairy Paw-ter"

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter will host its 21st Annual Wiener and Corgi Dog Race on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the former Berksdale Golf Course on Hwy 71, north of Allen's Food Market. For the day, the site will be renamed "Barksdale." This year's theme is "Hairy Paw-ter," and the event includes a costume contest (categories: Spookiest, Best Witch/Wizard/Warlock, and Most Original and Cutest), a musical sit contest, a Bella Vista Police Department K9 demonstration, and the wiener and corgi races themselves, followed by an all-breeds "wanna be" race, semifinals, and the finals and Grand Champion race. The shelter's 2027 Pet Calendar will be available for purchase at the event. Registration for racers is $25 before September 22 and $50 after; observers attend free of charge. For more information, contact Nancy Cullins, Executive Director, at (479) 855-6020.