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43rd Annual Winfest Music Festival

43rd Annual Winfest Music Festival

Come on down to Winslow on September 19th for the 43rd annual Winfest Music Festival featuring Ozark superstars Big Smith! This will be an exciting day of music, food, crafts, and family fun. Gates open at 11, music starts at 11:30, and kids 12 and under get in free! For tickets and more information go to winfestmusicfestival.com.

Winslow Ball Park
$25-$30
11:00 AM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Winfest Music Festival
winfestinc@gmail.com
Winfestmusicfestival.com
Winslow Ball Park
1050 HWY 71
Winslow, Arkansas 72959
winfestinc@gmail.com
Winfestmusicfestival.com